Manager Craig Counsell said Saturday that the Cubs are giving Amaya extra time off to work through his struggles at the plate, Taylor McGregor of Marquee Sports Network reports.

Amaya is slashing .186/.249/.256 with two home runs and 15 RBI this season, but since June 1 those numbers have dipped to .167/.231/.200. Tomas Nido is starting behind home plate Saturday, and he figures to see more full-time work moving forward while Amaya works on things offensively.