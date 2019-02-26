Cubs' Mike Montgomery: Another positive throwing session
Montgomery (shoulder) threw 30 pitches off a mound Tuesday, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.
Montgomery incorporated all of his pitches during the session and said he felt great afterwards. The southpaw will progress to live batting practice later in the week (likely Friday), and if everything checks out OK he could be cleared for game action shortly thereafter. Montgomery said he is not worried about his availability for Opening Day.
