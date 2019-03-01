Cubs' Mike Montgomery: Throws live batting practice
Montgomery (shoulder) threw his first live batting practice session of the spring Friday, Gordon Wittenmyer of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Montgomery continues to trend in the right direction as he works through some early-spring shoulder stiffness. After a handful of throwing sessions, he's likely due for a return to game action at some point soon and doesn't appear to be much of a risk for Opening Day.
