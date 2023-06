Tauchman went 1-for-5 with a solo home run in Tuesday's win over the Pirates.

Tauchman was 0-for-3 before he delivered a home run in the eighth inning, his second in the last three games. The outfielder had no long balls in 26 games before then, so the power has come out of nowhere recently. Tauchman has been a pleasant surprise as Chicago's leadoff man with .295 batting average and .805 OPS on the season.