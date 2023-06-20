Tauchman went 3-for-5 with three RBI and two runs scored in Monday's 8-0 win over the Pirates.

Tauchman once again had a productive day from the leadoff spot, as he's now batting .324 over his last 10 games with 10 runs scored and seven RBI. The veteran has taken over as the team's primary option in center field lately as well, with Cody Bellinger playing at first base now that he's healthy. The Cubs likely won't try to fix what's not broken, so Tauchman should stick as the leadoff hitter for the foreseeable future.