Mastrobuoni will start at third base and bat seventh in Sunday's game against the Cardinals.

Since heading to the bench for Wednesday's 4-0 win over the Orioles, the lefty-hitting Mastrobuoni has re-emerged as a regular part of the Cubs' lineup against right-handed pitching. Mastrobuoni will close the first half of the season with his fifth consecutive start, with his uptick in playing time coinciding with Cody Bellinger's (finger) placement on the injured list Thursday. Mastrobuoni has gone 4-for-13 with an RBI and two runs over his prior four starts.