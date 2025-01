The Cubs designated Mastrobuoni for assignment Thursday, Andy Martinez of Marquee Sports Network reports.

Mastrobuoni will end up as the Cubs' roster casualty following the acquisition of Matt Festa from Texas on Thursday. The 29-year-old utility man has slashed just .219/.279/.263 across 272 career plate appearances in the majors, and his .634 OPS at Triple-A Iowa last season could cause him to pass through waivers unclaimed.