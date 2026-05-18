Ballesteros is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Brewers.

On the bench for a third straight matchup versus a right-handed starting pitcher (Brandon Sproat), Ballesteros appears to ceded the Cubs' primary designated-hitter role to Michael Conforto. After piling up 10 extra-base hits (five home runs, five doubles) through his first 25 games of the season, Ballesteros is slashing just .065/.137/.130 over his subsequent 14 contests.