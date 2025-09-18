Ballesteros went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Wednesday's 8-4 win over the Pirates.

Ballesteros has settled in as Chicago's primary designated hitter recently, having started the last six games, and he's responding well at the plate. The 21-year-old rookie has gone 8-for-21 across those six contests with a triple, two home runs, three RBI and five runs scored. With Kyle Tucker (calf) on the injured list, the Cubs have used more of Willi Castro and Seiya Suzuki in right field, which has opened the door at DH for Ballesteros. He should maintain elevated fantasy value this season for however long Tucker remains out, and the youngster's long-term outlook remains promising.