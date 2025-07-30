The Cubs are expected to recall Ballesteros from Triple-A Iowa on Wednesday, Jesse Rogers of ESPN.com reports.

Ballesteros went just 3-for-16 during his first MLB stint back in May but has bounced back nicely in the minors since then, slashing .307/.374/.477 with 38 RBI and 28 runs scored over his last 51 games. The corresponding move for the 21-year-old's promotion hasn't yet been announced, though it could foreshadow a move to the IL for Ian Happ, who injured his shin during Tuesday's loss to the Brewers.