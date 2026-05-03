Cubs' Moises Ballesteros: Powers team Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Ballesteros went 2-for-4 with a walk, a two-run home run and an additional run scored in Sunday's 8-4 win over the Diamondbacks.
Ballesteros snapped an 0-for-16 slump across his previous four games with a strong performance Sunday. Even following the mini cold spell, the 22-year-old is having a tremendous season with a .317/.380/.598 slash line, six home runs and 18 RBI across 30 contests. The Cubs also announced recently that Ballesteros would begin to see more playing time behind the plate, which should only elevate his fantasy appeal once he gains eligibility at catcher in most formats.
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