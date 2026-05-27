Cubs' Moises Ballesteros: Regaining traction in lineup

Ballesteros will start at designated hitter and bat seventh in Wednesday's game against the Pirates.

Just when he appeared to have ceded primary DH duties to Michael Conforto, Ballesteros has re-emerged to take back playing time at that spot in the lineup. Ballesteros will be awarded a fifth consecutive start after going 2-for-9 with a 5:3 BB:K and a run scored over the previous four contests. The Cubs will still look to shield Ballesteros from left-handed pitching, but he could continue to see the bulk of the starts at DH versus righties if he can continue to get on base at a steady clip.