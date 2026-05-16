Cubs' Moises Ballesteros: Sitting down Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Ballesteros isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against the White Sox.
After going eight straight games without a hit, Ballesteros notched a single in Friday's win to break his streak. He'll step out of the lineup to begin Saturday's contest, putting Ian Happ in the DH spot and allowing Michael Conforto to start in left field.
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