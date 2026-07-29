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Cubs' Nico Hoerner: Continues stellar second half

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Hoerner went 1-for-4 with a walk, two RBI, a run scored and a stolen base in Tuesday's 10-2 win over the Cardinals.

After striking out in his first plate appearance, Hoerner came through with the bases loaded in the second inning, lining a two-run single as the ninth batter of the frame to chase Michael McGreevy from the game. He later stole his 15th base of the season in the fifth inning. Hoerner has started the second half of the season on fire, batting 20-for-48 (.417) with 12 RBI over his first 11 games.

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