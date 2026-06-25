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Cubs' Nico Hoerner: Doubles machine Wednesday

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Hoerner went 4-for-9 with a walk, four doubles and five runs scored across both games of Wednesday's doubleheader against the Mets.

After enduring a brutal slump for much of June, Hoerner is showing signs of life lately. The speedy infielder has gone 8-for-23 across his last four games with six doubles and seven runs scored. Hoerner is still batting only .241 on the season, which is well below the level he's used to, but he has the contact skills to turn things around, and he's at his best when he's getting on regularly and swiping plenty of bases.

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