Hoerner went 2-for-4 with a walk, a double, a home run, two RBI and two total runs scored in Friday's 11-5 win over the Nationals.

Hoerner tallied his fifth multi-hit performance in his last 10 games as the Chicago infielder stayed hot at the plate. While not known for his power, the 28-year-old has also gone deep twice during this 10-game stretch after hitting only four home runs in his previous 125 games. Hoerner will continue to derive most of his fantasy value moving forward from his strong contact skills and his speed, as he has 23 stolen bases this year in 27 attempts.