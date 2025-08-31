default-cbs-image
Hoerner is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Rockies.

Hoerner will receive a breather after he had started in each of the Cubs' last 11 games while slashing .275/.333/.425 with a home run, a stolen base, six RBI and six runs during that stretch. Willi Castro will step in for Hoerner at the keystone.

