Hoerner went 3-for-4 with a solo home run in Tuesday's loss to Milwaukee.

Hoerner singled in the second and fourth innings before knocking a solo shot in the sixth. He snapped a 23-game homerless drought and now has four home runs in 103 games this season, all of them coming in his last 29 contests. In that same 29-game span, he's stolen only five bags and has not swiped any in his last six appearances. Hoerner is slashing .293/.340/.385 with 58 runs scored this year.