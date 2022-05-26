Hoerner will be the Cubs' primary shortstop going forward, Patrick Mooney of The Athletic reports.

Hoerner, who is starting at the six and batting eighth Thursday against the Reds, was activated from the injured list Wednesday and the expectation is that he will get the reps at shortstop while Andrelton Simmons starts at second base or comes off the bench most days. The Cubs are using this year as an audition for Hoerner to show he can stay healthy and stay productive, before the team potentially eyes up a big free agent signing at the position this offseason. Hoerner is hitting .278/.300/.402 with two home runs and two steals in 30 games.