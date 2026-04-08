Hoerner went 2-for-4 with a walk, a stolen base and two RBI in Tuesday's 9-2 win over the Rays.

Hoerner has gotten off to a nice start with a .297/.438/.432 slash line through 11 games. The infielder also has already swiped five bases without getting caught. Despite facing a righty starter in Mason Englert on Tuesday, Hoerner batted leadoff, with Michael Busch slotting in second. Busch has gotten off to a slow start, so the Cubs may elect to keep Hoerner atop the order against both righties and lefties while he's performing so well.