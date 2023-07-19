Caissie has a .269/.371/.502 slash line with 15 home runs and a 34.3 percent strikeout rate in 75 games for Double-A Tennessee.

He had 26 strikeouts in his first 12 games of the year, but even since that whiff-happy start, Caissie's strikeout rate is 31.1 percent since April 23, so he still projects to hit for a relatively low average. Known for his 70-grade raw power, the lefty-hitting Caissie is right on track in that department, sporting his best full-season ISO (.233) and a strong 32.5 percent hard-hit rate.