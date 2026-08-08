Cubs' Pedro Ramirez: Launches second homer

Ramirez went 2-for-4 with a home run and an additional run scored in Friday's 6-4 win over the Royals.

Ramirez came across the plate during Chicago's four-run second inning and capped his club's scoring with a solo homer in the eighth. It's the second long ball of the 22-year-old's young career and first since June 13 in San Francisco, though the limited power isn't a major surprise given that he entered 2026 having never hit more than eight homers in any of his four minor-league seasons. Through his first 43 big-league contests, Ramirez is slashing .300/.355/.445 with eight doubles, five steals, 15 RBI and 17 runs.