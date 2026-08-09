Cubs' Pedro Ramirez: Losing out on reps vs. RHPs

Ramirez is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Royals.

Ramirez will head to the bench for a third straight matchup versus a right-handed pitcher. The rookie still looks set to retain a regular spot in the starting nine against lefties, but the Cubs appear content to take a committee approach to the final spot in the lineup versus righties rather than leaning on any one player. Tyrone Taylor will occupy that spot Sunday, serving as the Cubs' starting center fielder while MVP candidate Pete Crow-Armstrong gets a day off from playing the field but stays in the lineup at designated hitter.