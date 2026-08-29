Ramirez went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run in Friday's 10-8 loss to the Reds.

Ramirez made his lone hit count as he blasted his fourth home run of the season, a three-run shot in the eighth inning. The 22-year-old has had a fine rookie campaign, as he's now slashing .285/.343/.442 across 59 games. Ramirez has emerged as Chicago's top option at second base, as Nico Hoerner has shifted over to cover shortstop recently with Dansby Swanson (oblique) on the injured list. For however long his playing time remains elevated, Ramirez looks like he'll be a viable fantasy option.