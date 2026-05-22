Cubs' Pedro Ramirez: Promotion could be coming

Ramirez was spotted in the Cubs' clubhouse Friday, Jesse Rogers of ESPN.com reports.

There's no word on whether Ramirez will be added to the active roster or is on the taxi squad, but the Cubs should provide clarity soon. Ramirez has certainly done enough at Triple-A Iowa to earn a promotion, slashing .312/.395/.547 with nine home runs and 19 stolen bases in 43 games this season. The 22-year-old primarily plays second and third base, though he has a bit of experience at shortstop and in left field, as well. It's unclear whose spot Ramirez would take, if he is indeed added to the roster.