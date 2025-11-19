The Cubs selected Ramirez's contract from Double-A Knoxville on Tuesday.

Ramirez is unlikely to compete for a big-league job in spring training, given that he has never played at Triple-A. However, the 21-year-old switch hitter is a good athlete capable of playing multiple infield positions. Ramirez slashed .280/.346/.386 with eight home runs, 28 steals and a 15.1 percent strikeout rate in 129 games at Double-A in 2025, good for a 118 wRC+.