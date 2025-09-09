Ramirez is hitting .278 with eight home runs, 28 steals and a 15.2 percent strikeout rate in 127 games for Double-A Knoxville.

The switch-hitting infielder has split the year between second and third base for the Smokies, and while he hasn't hit for much power (.108 ISO, .386 SLG), Ramirez has still been 17 percent better than the average Southern League hitter while being the fifth-youngest qualified hitter in the league. He cut his groundball rate from 53.8 percent at High-A last year to 48.9 percent this year at Double-A, but that rate is still too high if Ramirez is to get the most out of his raw power. Ramirez may begin his big-league career as a reserve infielder, but his speed and contact skill make him worth tracking in dynasty leagues.