Ramirez is hitting .300 with three home runs, three steals and a 13.6 percent strikeout rate in 10 games for Triple-A Iowa.

The athletic switch hitter has always made contact at a strong clip and has typically been better than league average while being a little young for his levels, but this is a notable power breakout in the early going. Ramirez hit eight home runs in 129 games last year while logging a 49 percent groundball rate, and while he's hitting for more power this year, his 51.5 percent groundball rate is still too high. The versatile infielder has split time between third base (six starts) and second base (three starts).