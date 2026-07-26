Cubs' Pedro Ramirez: Stays hot Sunday

Ramirez went 2-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored in Sunday's 8-7 loss to the Pirates.

Making the start at third base in place of Alex Bregman, Ramirez extended his hitting streak to seven games and raised his season batting average above .300 in the process. The 22-year-old has four multi-hit efforts during his hitting streak, and he's making it increasingly hard for the Cubs to keep him out of the lineup. Bregman should still cover the hot corner most days moving forward, but Ramirez can also slot in as the DH, and his fantasy value is starting to trend upward thanks to his hot bat.