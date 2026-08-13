Cubs' Pedro Ramirez: Swipes two bases Wednesday

Ramirez went 2-for-4 with a walk, a double and two runs scored in Wednesday's 12-6 win over the Nationals. He also stole two bases.

Ramirez was active Wednesday, recording his second career two-steal game and his seventh stolen base this season in seven attempts. The rookie is having a strong debut with the Cubs, though consistent playing time may be an issue down the stretch. Alex Bregman, who tallied a career-best three home runs and seven RBI in Wednesday's win, is entrenched at third base, and Tyrone Taylor came over at the trade deadline to give the team another option off the bench.