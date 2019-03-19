Strop (hamstring) has thrown off a mound within the past few days, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

Though it was unclear exactly when Strop threw off the mound, it was reported that he only threw a few pitches in that session. The plan is now to increase the intensity and volume of his work until he can return to game action, hopefully before the close of Spring Training. Strop will need to appear in at least one more game in the Cactus League if he is to be ready for Opening Day.

