Crow-Armstrong went 2-for-3 with two solo home runs, a walk and a stolen base in Sunday's 8-3 win over the Cardinals.

Entering Sunday, Crow-Armstrong had just one homer all season. He finally flashed some power by taking Miles Mikolas deep in the third and fifth innings to triple his homer total on the year. Crow-Armstrong has added 17 RBI, 11 runs scored, 16 stolen bases and a .203/.253/.329 slash line over 174 plate appearances. With Cody Bellinger suffering a fractured finger Wednesday, Crow-Armstrong may have a bit more time to make his case to stay in the majors after the All-Star break.