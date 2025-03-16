Through 10 Cactus League games, Crow-Armstrong is slashing .519/.500/1.000 with three home runs and 11 RBI.

Crow-Armstrong is having a strong spring after flashing promise in 2024. The young outfielder saw regular MLB playing time for the first time, and while he batted only .237 with a .286 on-base percentage, he did also muster 10 home runs and 27 stolen bases in 123 games. Per Jordan Bastian of MLB.com, Crow-Armstrong made some tweaks to his swing as the 2024 campaign went on, including moving back in the batter's box. The adjustments seemed to help him settle in at the plate, and if he can carry over some of that momentum to 2025, Crow-Armstrong could be poised for a true breakout effort, with his combination of speed and power being most appealing to fantasy managers.