Crow-Armstrong (hamstring) will be back in the Cubs' lineup for Tuesday's game against the Padres, Bruce Levine of 670TheScore.com reports.
Crow-Armstrong had to be scratched from Monday's lineup versus the Diamondbacks due to right hamstring tightness, but the young outfielder said it was just a precaution and he could have played. The 22-year-old is slated to serve as the Cubs' everyday center fielder this season.
