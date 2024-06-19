Crow-Armstrong will start in center field and bat ninth in Wednesday's game against the Giants.

With Mike Tauchman (groin) landing on the 10-day injured list, Crow-Armstrong looks like he could have a clear path to regular playing time in the Chicago outfield. Crow-Armstrong has now drawn starts in both of the Cubs' games since Tauchman's placement on the IL. The 22-year-old brings elite defense to center field, but he's thus far managed a pitiful .173/.240/.236 slash line through his first 125 big-league plate appearances.