Maton signed a two-year contract with the Cubs on Friday, Will Sammon of The Athletic reports.

Maton's new deal also includes a club option for 2028. The 32-year-old spent time with the Cardinals and Rangers in 2025, finishing the regular season with a 2.79 ERA and 1.06 WHIP along with an 81:23 K:BB across 61.1 innings. Now with the Cubs, he's sure to continue pitching in high-leverage situations and will presumably be in the mix for saves alongside Daniel Palencia.