Maton (knee) will begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Iowa on Friday, Bruce Levine of 670TheScore.com reports.

Maton was cleared to pitch in games after getting through a live batting practice session with no issues. Working his way back from right knee tendinitis, Maton could require just the one rehab appearance before rejoining the Cubs' bullpen. When Maton does return, he might be considered for save chances while Daniel Palencia (oblique) is out, though a 13.50 ERA before getting hurt could point to easing him into such situations.