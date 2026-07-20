Cubs' Phil Maton: Back to IL with knee tendinitis

The Cubs placed Maton on the 15-day injured list Monday with right knee tendinitis, Patrick Mooney of The Athletic reports.

Maton returned just over a week ago from the same injury and is now back on the IL after making just one appearance. Manager Craig Counsell said Monday that it will be "a little more of an extended absence" for Maton this time around, per Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune. The reliever will receive multiple opinions on his knee before deciding on a course of action. It's been a struggle this season for the veteran reliever, as Maton has posted an ugly 6.18 ERA and 1.81 WHIP in 31 outings after inking a two-year, $14.5 million contract last offseason.