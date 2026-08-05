Cubs' Phil Maton: In midst of three-week rest

Cubs manager Craig Counsell announced July 21 that Maton will rest for roughly three weeks after requiring a platelet-rich plasma injection to address right knee tendinitis, MLB.com reports.

On the shelf for the third time this season due to the knee issue, Maton appears on track to be re-evaluated next week. Even if the PRP injection has resolved Maton's symptoms, the right-hander will likely be ramped up slowly. The veteran reliever submitted a 6.18 ERA and 1.81 WHIP over 27.2 innings in his 31 appearances before landing on the injured list July 20.