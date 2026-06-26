Cubs' Phil Maton: Lands on injured list

The Cubs placed Maton (knee) on the 15-day injured list Friday with a right knee injury, Taylor McGregor of Marquee Sports Network reports.

Maton last appeared Thursday against the Mets, when he allowed two hits, including the game-tying home run in the bottom of the seventh. Even prior to that appearance, the 33-year-old had not been himself this season, and overall he's posted a 6.08 ERA, 1.76 WHIP and 31:15 K:BB in 26.2 innings. As the corresponding move, the Cubs added David Peterson to the 26-man roster as he prepares for his Cubs debut Saturday. This marks the second time this season that Maton has hit the IL with a right knee injury.