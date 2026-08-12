Cubs' Phil Maton: Diagnosed with partial tendon tear

Maton has been diagnosed with a partial patellar tendon tear in his right knee, Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Maton is on the 15-day injured list for the third time this season with a nagging knee issue that had previously been labeled as tendinitis. Further testing revealed structural damage, and it puts his status for the remainder of the season very much in doubt. Maton was given a platelet-rich plasma injection back on July 21, and a decision will be made within the next 1-to-2 weeks as to whether Maton will push to return sometime in September or shut things down.