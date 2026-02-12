With Daniel Palencia being named Chicago's closer to start the regular season, per Bruce Levine of 670TheScore.com, Maton will likely handle a setup role in the early going.

Maton has generally served as a setup option throughout his MLB career, as his high-water mark in saves is five, which he posted last year. The veteran also recorded a 2.79 ERA and 81 strikeouts across 61.1 innings in 2025, so if Palencia falters in the closer role, Maton certainly seems more than capable of stepping in. For now, his fantasy value will be capped, though he should be more appealing in leagues that count holds.