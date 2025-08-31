The Cubs recalled Hodge from Triple-A Iowa on Sunday.

The right-hander operated as Chicago's closer at times early in the season, but he's been at Triple-A since late July after he recovered from a shoulder injury. Hodge has struggled to a 6.85 ERA, 1.56 WHIP and 25:12 K:BB across 23.2 major-league innings this year, and he didn't fare much better for Iowa with a 6.61 ERA. Daniel Palencia has since locked down the closer role for the Cubs, with Hodge likely to fill a low-leverage role.