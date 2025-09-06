McGuire went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Friday's 11-5 win over the Nationals.

McGuire was making his second straight start for a resting Carson Kelly, and the former delivered his eighth home run of the season Friday. The veteran backstop has been thrust into a more prominent role this year with Miguel Amaya being limited to only 28 games so far due to a sprained ankle and an oblique injury before that. McGuire has limited fantasy upside in his backup role, and Kelly should be back in the lineup soon.