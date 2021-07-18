Brothers (3-2) pitched a perfect inning and struck out two, earning the win Saturday versus Arizona.
The 33-year-old worked the eighth inning, and he became the pitcher of record when the Cubs pulled ahead in the ninth. Brothers has put together 4.2 scoreless innings in his last four outings after a rocky stretch when the calendar flipped from June to July. The veteran reliever has a 3.48 ERA, 1.10 WHIP and 55:18 K:BB through 33.2 innings. He's added eight holds and a save in 36 appearances as part of the bridge to closer Craig Kimbrel.