Brothers (2-2) took the loss Monday versus Philadelphia. He allowed two runs on a hit and a walk while recording only one out (via strikeout).

After allowing multiple runs just once in his first 30 outings of the year, the southpaw has given up five runs in 1.2 innings across his last two appearances. Brothers gave up an RBI double to Andrew McCutchen after walking Bryce Harper in Monday's game, and reliever Keegan Thompson allowed the inherited runner to score. With his recent struggles, Brothers' ERA is now at 4.03 with a 1.24 WHIP and 50:17 K:BB through 29 innings.