Brothers (2-1) allowed three runs on two hits across 1.1 innings to take the loss Wednesday against the Brewers. He walked two and struck out two.

The Cubs got a short start from Jake Arrieta, so they needed Brothers in the third inning, and the lefty struggled. He had allowed just two runs all month coming into Wednesday, but the rough appearance raised his ERA from 2.63 to 3.45. Brothers should still remain an important part of the Chicago bullpen, though it'd be encouraging to see him right the ship his next time out.