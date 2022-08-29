Newcomb (2-1) allowed six runs on six hits across just one inning of work to take the loss Sunday against the Brewers. He walked two and struck out two.

Newcomb came into the contest pitching well lately with a 2.16 ERA across eight appearances since shifting to a bullpen role earlier this month. That all came crashing down Sunday, and the lefty saw his ERA for the month jump all the way to 7.71. Considering that Newcomb had a 4.73 ERA for Atlanta last year and an 11.20 ERA during the shortened 2020 campaign, it seemed like a matter of time until he endured some struggles in his new relief role with the Cubs.