Suzuki went 4-for-6 with a home run, two runs scored and three total RBI in Tuesday's 17-3 win over the Nationals.

Suzuki helped power the Cubs to the rout as he recorded his first four-hit game of the year and second of his MLB career. The outfielder entered batting .250 for the season but boosted that to .259, which includes a .283 mark this month. Suzuki should continue to occupy a premium lineup spot in Chicago and get plenty of opportunities to deliver good stats.