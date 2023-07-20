Mancini will start at first base and bat eighth in Thursday's game against the Cardinals.

With the Cubs having seemingly pulled the plug on Jared Young as their primary first baseman, Mancini has been the main beneficiary from a playing-time perspective. Cody Bellinger has moved from the outfield to take over as the Cubs' main option at first base, while Mike Tauchman has settled back into center field after a brief run as Chicago's primary designated hitter. The DH spot has now reopened for Mancini, though he'll play defense Thursday while the lefty-hitting Tauchman gets a day off versus southpaw Steven Matz. Mancini will be picking up his sixth consecutive start.